Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 95,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PMBC stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

