Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 308,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

