DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE DMGI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 654,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$133.51 million and a P/E ratio of -50.63. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Justin Rasekh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at C$50,787.50.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

