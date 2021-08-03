DOC.COM (MTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,346.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $3,346.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

