DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0524 on Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $814,484.61 and approximately $676.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018551 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003404 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001495 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,529,284 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.