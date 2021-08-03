Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.12 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $25.51 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00363377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,707,751,242 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

