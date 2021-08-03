Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.00

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $236.00 and last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 21706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.50.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.