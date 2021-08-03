Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

