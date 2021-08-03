Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-2.20 EPS.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,841. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $885.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

