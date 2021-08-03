Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 114,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,310. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

