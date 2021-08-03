Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$2.200 EPS.

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 114,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,310. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

