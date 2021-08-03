Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,734 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

