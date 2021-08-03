DREP Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00809539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00094787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042674 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.