DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Announces Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 4,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a PE ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSPG. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.