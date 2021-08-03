Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.69

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 6296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

