DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €49.20 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.46 ($49.96).

DWS opened at €40.46 ($47.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is €39.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52-week high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

