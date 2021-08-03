Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DVAX stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

