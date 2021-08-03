DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

DZSI traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,440. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

