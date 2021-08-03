Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 324,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $524.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

