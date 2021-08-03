Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.75.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

