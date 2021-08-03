Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.