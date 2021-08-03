Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

