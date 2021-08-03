Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.