Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,185,000 after buying an additional 530,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

