Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NVMI opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

