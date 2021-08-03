Earnbase (ENB) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $582,245.72 and approximately $314.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Earnbase has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00012548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00100647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00141400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.49 or 0.99779698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.83 or 0.00845070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

