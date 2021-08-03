Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of EMN opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,974 shares of company stock worth $12,957,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

