Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

NYSE ETN traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $159.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

