Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.58-6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.31. Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.580-$6.880 EPS.

Eaton stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,436. Eaton has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

