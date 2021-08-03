Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,884,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3,249.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 126,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

