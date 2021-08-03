Eaton Vance Management Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

