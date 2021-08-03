Eaton Vance Management Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.