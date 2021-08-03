Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after buying an additional 298,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

