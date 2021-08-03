Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $154,809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in STERIS by 214.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $49,923,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 88.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $218.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.