Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

APO opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

