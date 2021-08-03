Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

