EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EAUI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. EAU Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

EAU Technologies Company Profile

EAU Technologies, Inc is an innovative technology and engineering company. It is engaged in the business of water electrolysis technology. The firm’s primary market focus is on Clean-In-Place applications, especially in food and beverage processing. It provides EMPOWERED WATERElectrolyzed Oxidative (EO) and Electrolyzed Reductive (ER) water equipment for high-volume, industrial and commercial applications.

