EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EAUI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. EAU Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
EAU Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for EAU Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAU Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.