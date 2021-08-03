eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 5.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

