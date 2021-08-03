Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $814.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

