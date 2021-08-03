Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.62-$2.82 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPC opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

