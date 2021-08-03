Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 15,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

