Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,996,067 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

