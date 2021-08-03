Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

