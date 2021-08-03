Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,062.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 77,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.37.
About Electric Power Development
