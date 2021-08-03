Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,062.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 77,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.37.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

