Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00.

EA traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. 4,396,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.42.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

