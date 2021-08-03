Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Elevation Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Elevation Oncology had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Elevation Oncology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

ELEV stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

