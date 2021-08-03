Elitium Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $94.75 million and $782,852.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00008833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.71 or 0.00808155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00094992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041996 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

