Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 7,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

