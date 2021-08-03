Ellipsis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.45 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $67.65 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

