Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,236. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $65.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.